Reddish (Achilles) recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 35 minutes Wednesday in a 132-128 overtime loss versus Brooklyn.

Reddish's previous Achilles injury did not appear to bother him at all, as he recorded both his season highs in minutes played (35) and points scored (24) from the bench. It is unclear whether or not the Hawks will keep him where he is; Reddish started 11 times before playing off the bench their past three games. If Reddish sustains this bench role, he could excel as a sixth man and lead independently without having to deal much with Trae Young.