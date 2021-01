Reddish will start Monday's game against the Sixers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The 21-year-old moved to the bench Saturday for the first time this season, but his replacement Bogdan Bogdanovic is out for the foreseeable future with a fractured right knee. Reddish is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists in 29.0 minutes this season, and he could see a slight bump in playing time with Bogdanovic sidelined.