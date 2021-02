Reddish will start Monday's game against the Lakers, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

The 21-year-old has come off the bench in his last four games, but he'll start in place of the injured De'Andre Hunter (knee) on Monday. Reddish is averaging 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.8 minutes across his 10 previous starts this season.