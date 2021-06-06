Coach Nate McMillan said Sunday that Reddish has been doing "nothing with the team" and has been mainly shooting as he works his way back from Achilles soreness, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

McMillan's comments seemingly contradict a report from Saturday that Reddish had progressed to full participation in practice. The 21-year-old has been on the sidelines since late February due to his injury, so it would be somewhat surprising to see him return to a significant role in the playoffs. It remains unclear as to when he could possibly return.