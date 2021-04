Reddish (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reddish hasn't played since Feb. 21 while he contends with a sore right Achilles. Since he underwent a non-surgical procedure on the Achilles in early March, the Hawks have yet to indicate that he's resumed on-court work. Reddish looks like he'll face an uphill battle to make it back to action before the end of April.