Hawks' Cam Reddish: Remains sidelined Wednesday
Reddish (concussion) won't play in Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The rookie is apparently still in concussion protocol and will miss a second straight contest as a result. Reddish remains without a firm timetable for a return, although the forward should be considered day-to-day leading up to Friday's contest in Boston.
