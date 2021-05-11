Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that Reddish (Achilles) has "a few more weeks" of recovery left to go before he's ready to resume playing, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Atlanta plans to re-evaluate Reddish when the team wraps up its regular-season slate Sunday, but based on Schlenk's comments, the second-year wing doesn't appear likely to be available for the Hawks' first-round playoff matchup. According to Schlenk, Reddish was given a 10-to-12 estimated recovery timeline when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his sore right Achilles in early March. If that estimate remains accurate, Reddish is likely 2-to-4 weeks away from receiving full medical clearance.