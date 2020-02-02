Hawks' Cam Reddish: Ruled out Saturday
Cam Reddish is entering the concussion protocol and will not return to Saturday's game against Dallas, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Reddish suffered a face contusion and headed immediately to the locker room. He'll hope to pass the protocol in time for Monday's home matchup with Boston.
