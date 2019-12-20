Hawks' Cam Reddish: Scores 14 points despite struggles
Reddish had 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss against the Jazz.
Reddish returned to the starting after five straight games coming off the bench, and he extended his solid run of play since he has scored in double digits in five of his last eight outings. Reddish has been inconsistent with his scoring numbers but he seems to be turning things around -- he is averaging 12.1 points per game over that aforementioned eight-game span.
