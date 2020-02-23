Reddish registered 20 points (6-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 win over the Mavericks.

Reddish missed four games in early February, but he seems to have turned things around after looking inconsistent during much of the season. The Duke product has scored in double digits in each of his last four games, and he is averaging 15.8 points during that stretch. One area of improvement could be his long-range shooting, however, as he has made just 26.3 percent of his threes during that span.