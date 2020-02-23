Hawks' Cam Reddish: Scores 20 points as starter
Reddish registered 20 points (6-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 win over the Mavericks.
Reddish missed four games in early February, but he seems to have turned things around after looking inconsistent during much of the season. The Duke product has scored in double digits in each of his last four games, and he is averaging 15.8 points during that stretch. One area of improvement could be his long-range shooting, however, as he has made just 26.3 percent of his threes during that span.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.