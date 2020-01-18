Hawks' Cam Reddish: Scores 22 points
Reddish had 22 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 121-120 win at San Antonio.
Reddish had been in and out of the starting lineup over the past few weeks and that capped his upside on a nightly basis, but he has started the last five games for the Hawks and he is averaging 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 28.2 minutes per game during that stretch. He is also shooting 41.7 percent from deep over that span, and he should remain a starter ahead of Saturday's home matchup against the Pistons.
