Hawks' Cam Reddish: Scores 22 versus Hornets
Reddish finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven boards, two assists and one steal in 40 minutes of a 143-138 win against the Hawks.
Reddish not only got things done scoring, but also contributed on the boards in his team's double overtime win. Reddish had been dealing with injuries entering the game, so it's a positive sign he was able to play an extended amount in the contest.
