Reddish contributed 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 130-118 loss to the Nets.

Reddish drew the start and amassed career highs in scoring and threes while swiping three steals for the third time through 19 appearances. The 20-year-old rookie remains a work in progress, but with the Hawks off to such a slow start (5-17) it's somewhat likely that the squad will double down on developing the youth.