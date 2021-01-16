Reddish posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's loss against the Jazz.

Reddish has scored 20 or more points in three games already and is expected to remain in the starting lineup due to Bogdan Bogdanovic's knee injury, which should translate into increased usage and a likely uptick on his upside. Reddish has also scored in double digits in all but three games this season and, while productive, he needs to be more consistent on a game-to-game basis to have more upside going forward.