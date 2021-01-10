Reddish registered 21 points (6-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four steals and an assist across 34 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Hornets.

Reddish came off the bench for the first time this season, but he still made his presence felt on the offensive end of the court -- he ended as Atlanta's highest scorer despite the fact he missed nine of his 13 three-point attempts. Bogdan Bogdanovic left Saturday's game with a knee injury, so Reddish could find himself back in the starting lineup for Monday's home game against the 76ers.