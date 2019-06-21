Reddish was taken by Atlanta with No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Reddish was projected to go a few picks higher and could prove to be a steal for Atlanta. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists (35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT%, 77.2 FT%) in 29.7 minutes per game for Duke while going one-and-done this past season. He'll likely be behind De'Andre Hunter and John Collins but could be one of the Hawks' top options off the bench to start the year.

