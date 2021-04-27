Reddish (Achilles) has progressed to running and strength-building work and will be re-evaluated in the week of May 16, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Reddish has been sidelined since Feb. 21 and doesn't appear to be too close to returning, though he continues to progress in his recovery from a right Achilles injury. His mid-May re-evaluation date suggests that he could make a return for the playoffs, but he can be ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic will continue to see increased workloads while Reddish remains sidelined.