Reddish confirmed he will play for the Hawk's Summer League team, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Following a strong conclusion to his 2021-22 season, the second-year forward has committed to play in the Summer League. Reddish missed most of the 2020-21 season with a sore right Achilles but finished the season with averages of 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals.