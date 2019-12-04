Hawks' Cam Reddish: Set to start Wednesday
Reddish will be in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Nets, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Reddish will get the nod in place of the injured DeAndre Hunter, and he'll start alongside Trae Young, DeAndre' Bembry, Jabari Parker and Damian Jones. The rookie has not been a fantasy consideration this season, though he did have a three-game run in the middle of last month during which he averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest.
