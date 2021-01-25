Reddish is probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers with right Achilles tightness, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 21-year-old had five points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes off the bench Sunday against Milwaukee, and he apparently picked up the minor Achilles issue. Reddish is expected to play through the injury and could have a larger role Tuesday, depending on the availability of Trae Young (back), Clint Capela (hand) and Danilo Gallinari (ankle), all of whom are considered questionable.