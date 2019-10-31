Hawks' Cam Reddish: Starting at point guard
Reddish will start at point guard Thursday against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Reddish has yet to play more than 30 minutes in any game this season, though that could change Thursday with Trae Young unavailable due to an ankle injury. Through four games, the rookie Reddish is averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 24.3 minutes per contest.
