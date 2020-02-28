Hawks' Cam Reddish: Starting Friday
Reddish will start Friday against the Nets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
With the Hawks' top two centers, Clint Capela (heel) and Dewayne Dedmon (elbow) out, John Collins will slide up to the position, opening a forward spot for Reddish to start next to De'Andre Hunter. In his most recent start Saturday against Dallas, Reddish played 39 mounted, scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds.
