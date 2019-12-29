Play

Reddish will start Saturday's game against the Bulls, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Trae Young (ankle) sidelined, Reddish will get the nod at point guard. He's started 19 other games this season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.2 minutes.

