Reddish is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener at Chicago, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 21-year-old will open the season in the starting five despite offseason additions Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari being available. Reddish could still end up having a reduced role from his 26.7-minute workload last season, especially once Kris Dunn (knee) and Tony Snell (foot) are available.