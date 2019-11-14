Hawks' Cam Reddish: Starting Thursday
Reddish (shoulder) is starting Thursday against the Suns, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
After coming off the bench the past two games, Reddish will rejoin the starting lineup Thursday with Kevin Huerter (shoulder) unavailable. In eight starts this season, the rookie is averaging 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.0 minutes.
