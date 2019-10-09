Reddish is starting at small forward in Wednesday's preseason game against the Magic, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Reddish will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's exhibition after providing 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in his preseason debut Monday. Per Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops, the rookie will once again see around 15 minutes of action in his second preseason appearance.