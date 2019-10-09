Hawks' Cam Reddish: Starting Wednesday
Reddish is starting at small forward in Wednesday's preseason game against the Magic, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Reddish will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's exhibition after providing 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in his preseason debut Monday. Per Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops, the rookie will once again see around 15 minutes of action in his second preseason appearance.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.