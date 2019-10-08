Hawks' Cam Reddish: Strong showing off bench
Reddish (abdomen) provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during the Hawks' 133-109 preseason loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
The 10th overall pick was able to take the court as expected and made a solid first impression. Reddish is capable of filling in at both wing spots, although his best shot at consistent playing time might come at two-guard behind Kevin Huerter, considering fellow first-round pick De'Andre Hunter and DeAndre' Bembry currently hold down the top two small forward spots.
