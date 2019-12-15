Hawks' Cam Reddish: Struggles from field
Reddish scored four points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 110-100 loss against the Pacers.
Reddish's struggles from the field have been a constant all season long -- he has made 41.3 percent of his field goals and 38.7 percent of his three-point shots over his last six games -- and he has failed to score at least 10 points in three of his last six contests. He should continue coming off the bench Sunday against the Lakers.
