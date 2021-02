Reddish had two points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Mavericks.

Reddish was unable to get anything going offensively Wednesday, and he ended up playing his lowest minutes total of the season. The 21-year-old will try to get back on track in the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday versus Utah.