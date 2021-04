Reddish (Achilles) will miss at least two more weeks as he recovers from a right Achilles injury, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Reddish is progressing in his recovery from a right Achilles tendon injury, but his return still isn't too close. His current timeline means his earliest potential return date could come in late April. Kevin Huerter, Tony Snell and Bogdan Bogdanovic will all continue to benefit from Reddish's absence.