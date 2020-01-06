Hawks' Cam Reddish: To play off bench
Reddish (wrist) will be available off the bench Monday against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Reddish was probable coming in, so perhaps the bigger surprise here is that he'll come off the bench. Atlanta will go with Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter on the wing, while John Collins and Bruno Fernando get the nod up front. Reddish started his previous three healthy games but totaled just nine points across 78 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...