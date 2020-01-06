Reddish (wrist) will be available off the bench Monday against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reddish was probable coming in, so perhaps the bigger surprise here is that he'll come off the bench. Atlanta will go with Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter on the wing, while John Collins and Bruno Fernando get the nod up front. Reddish started his previous three healthy games but totaled just nine points across 78 minutes.