Reddish (wrist) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Pacers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Reddish is dealing with a sprained left wrist, but it looks like he'll be available after initially being listed as questionable. In Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Reddish started at shooting guard and had six points and one rebound in 22 minutes.

