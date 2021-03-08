Reddish (Achilles) underwent a non-surgical procedure to address soreness in his right Achilles, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.

Reddish missed the last six games before the break, and it looks like he'll be set to miss a string of games when the Hawks resume play Thursday at Toronto. The second-year wing was placed in a walking boot and will be re-evaluated in roughly a week. That timeline knocks him out for at least the Hawks' next three games, but there's a good chance he'll miss additional time beyond that stretch.