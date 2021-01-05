Reddish scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 0-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in Monday's loss to the Knicks.

After the Hawks' offseason additions, it appeared that Reddish may struggle to maintain a significant role this season. However, that hasn't been his primary problem to this point as he has attempted just under 10 shots per game. Instead, he's struggled to capitalize on his opportunity -- particularly of late -- by shooting just 30.8 percent from the field across his last three games. Even so, coach Lloyd Pierce continues to give Reddish minutes, a trend that could continue depending on the severity of Bogdan Bogdanovic's ankle injury.