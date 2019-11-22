Hawks' Cam Reddish: Unlikely to play Friday
Reddish (wrist) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against Detroit, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Reddish was initially listed as questionable due to a sprained left wrist, but it now appears as though he won't take the court Friday evening. With Kevin Huerter (shoulder) also out, look for Allen Crabbe and Evan Turner to see extended minutes.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...