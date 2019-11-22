Play

Reddish (wrist) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against Detroit, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Reddish was initially listed as questionable due to a sprained left wrist, but it now appears as though he won't take the court Friday evening. With Kevin Huerter (shoulder) also out, look for Allen Crabbe and Evan Turner to see extended minutes.

