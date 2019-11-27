Hawks' Cam Reddish: Upgraded to available
Reddish (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Despite a bruised right knee, Reddish will play Wednesday. Since November started, he's averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.7 minutes.
