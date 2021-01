Reddish (quadriceps) is probable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 21-year-old was initially considered questionable to face Washington with a right quad contusion, but his outlook has improved since the initial release of the injury report. Reddish is coming off a 24-point performance Wednesday against the Nets and is expected to be on the court again Friday.