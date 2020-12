Reddish (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Thursday's preseason contest against the Grizzlies, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Reddish has been dealing with a sore ankle throughout the preseason but is expected to make his second appearance Thursday. In his first preseason game, he posted 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists (six turnovers) and one steal in 23 minutes.