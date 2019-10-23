Reddish will start at shooting guard in Thursday's game against the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

While Kevin Huerter (knee) is active for Thursday's opener, the Hawks have elected to limit him to playing just 15 minutes off the bench after missing the entire preseason. As a result, the rookie Reddish, who is expected to play just around 20 minutes himself after making his way back from right hip tension, will start in his first NBA game. Huerter will likely re-enter the starting lineup once he is back to 100 percent unless Reddish thrives in his starting role.