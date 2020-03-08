Reddish has "lower-limb cramping" and won't return to Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old entered the contest dealing with lower back pain, so it's at least reassuring he didn't aggravate that issue. Reddish was coming off a 28-point performance Friday and had nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes before exiting Saturday's matchup.