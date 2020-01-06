Play

Reddish (wrist) was able to participate in shootaround ahead of Monday's game against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reddish's participation in shootaround bodes well for his availability Monday. A team update later in the day should clarify his status, but, in the event he's held out, look for Allen Crabbe and DeAndre' Bembry to get a moderate bump in minutes.

