LeVert has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Pacers.

After scoring in double digits for five straight games for the Hawks, LeVert had a less-than-stellar outing in the first of two consecutive games against the Pacers, finishing with eight points on 4-for-11 shooting. The veteran guard is averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting a career-high 46.8 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep this season.

