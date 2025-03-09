LeVert chipped in 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 120-118 victory over Indiana.

After managing only eight points Thursday, potentially due to a sore left knee, LeVert bounced back to deliver his best scoring performance of the season. In 11 games since acclimating to his new team and scheme, the veteran wing has averaged 17.5 points, 3.9 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 29.6 minutes a contest as the Hawks' new sixth man.