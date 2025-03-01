LeVert supplied 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 135-119 loss to Oklahoma City.

LeVert had his best scoring output as a Hawk on Friday and finished as the team's co-leader in points with Onyeka Okongwu. Since being traded from the Cavaliers to the Hawks in early February, LeVert has averaged 15.3 points on 48.4 percent shooting, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals over 27.8 minutes per game. He'll continue to serve as a spark off the bench as the Hawks attempt to earn a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.