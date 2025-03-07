LeVert is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Lakers due to left knee inflammation, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
LeVert is in danger of missing his first game since Feb. 7 due to a left knee issue. If the 30-year-old guard is forced to sit out against Los Angeles, Garrison Mathews and Terance Mann (quadriceps) are candidates to receive increased playing time.
