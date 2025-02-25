LeVert produced 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 98-86 win over the Heat.

It was LeVert's best scoring performance in three games since the All-Star break. The veteran wing has quickly taken over a key role on the second unit since being acquired from the Cavaliers, and over the last five games for the Hawks, LeVert is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.4 threes in 29.2 minutes a contest.