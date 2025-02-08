LeVert (recently traded) has been cleared to play against the Wizards on Saturday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

LeVert was traded by Cleveland to Atlanta on Wednesday, and the ninth-year guard will make his Hawks debut Saturday after sitting out of Friday's win against the Bucks. He mostly operated off the Cavaliers' bench and averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 23.8 minutes per game prior to the trade. He's expected to have a similar role in Atlanta as a depth guard behind Trae Young (Achilles) and Dyson Daniels.