LeVert (knee) is off the Hawks' injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against Orlando, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

LeVert missed the club's regular-season finale against the Magic due to right knee injury management, though he's slated to return for Tuesday's rematch in the Play-In Tournament. The veteran guard has provided a spark off the bench for Atlanta, and he averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists 1.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 25.4 minutes per contest over seven regular-season appearances in April.