LeVert racked up 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 132-130 win over the Grizzlies.

The veteran wing's last bucket was the biggest, as LeVert dropped in a layup at the final buzzer to complete a comeback win. He scored 16 of his points in the fourth quarter as he topped 20 for the second straight contest, and over the last eight games LeVert has established himself as the Hawks' most reliable threat on the second unit, averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals in 29.6 minutes.