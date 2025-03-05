LeVert supplied 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Bucks.

LeVert chipped in 20-plus points for the third consecutive contest, during which he has shot an impressive 58.3 percent from the field. The veteran guard led the second unit in points and playing time Tuesday, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Trae Young (28 points) as well. LeVert continues to provide a valuable spark off the bench, and he has logged six outings with at least 15 points over 10 outings with the Hawks.